Ronald Marshall Larson
Ronald Marshall Larson, age 85 of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Feb., 15, 2020.
He was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Manchester, Connecticut, to the late Marshall C. and Eva A. (Fromerth) Larson. He lived in Connecticut for 63 years, residing in Enfield, Connecticut, for 39 years, raising his beautiful family.
He worked at Pratt & Whitney/United Technologies for 39 years as a mechanical engineer. Retiring in 1992, he and his wife traveled the world before moving to Venice in 1997.
His biggest passions were cruising international waters, camping with his girls, going on hunting trips, riding his dirt bike, fishing on his boat, building and flying model planes and, most of all, creating lasting memories with his family, whom he provided for and took great care of.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Francela Ann (Smith); and three daughters, Debra Larson of Venice, Donna Ranta (Mark) of Sarasota, Florida, and Susan Larson of Hudson, Florida. Additionally, he leaves behind two sisters, Janet Holmes (Richard) of East Windsor, Connecticut, and Sharon Aldrich of North Port, Florida.
He was extremely proud of his five grandchildren, Adam Conterno of Tampa, Florida, Nicholas Conterno (Alexandria) of Bradenton, Florida, Jennifer Ranta (Chris) of Lansing, Michigan, Benjamin Ranta (Bella) of Sarasota and Damon Ranta of Los Angeles, California.
He also leaves behind one great-granddaughter, Natalia Conterno of Bradenton, who brought immense love and happiness, as well as an ex-son-in-law, Brad Conterno of Osprey, Fla. Additionally, he leaves behind several wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Joel Aldrich and nephew David Aldrich.
Services: A private Celebration of Life for family and friends will be determined at a later date. Toale Brothers, Ewing Chapel, Venice, has been assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, visit ToaleBrothers.com.
Contributions: The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to ParkinsonPlace.org or Tidewell Hospice of Florida in memory of Ronald M. Larson.
