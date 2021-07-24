Ronald “Ron” Edwin Thompson, 83, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, July 19, 2021. Ron’s loving wife, Marie, and his family were by his side.
Ron was born April 20, 1938, in Paris, Texas. After years of service with the U.S. Army, Ron joined the Associated Press, where he worked for 40 years.
His career as an AP reporter saw him cover some of the most notable events in U.S. history, including the early years of the U.S. space program, the Kennedy presidency and assassination and the civil rights movement. Ron later moved north to work as an executive for the AP in New York City.
Ron and Marie moved from Darien, Connecticut, to Venice in 1996. Ron continued to write and was an active member and volunteer at Epiphany Cathedral.
He loved travel, golf, cooking and photography. Ron’s greatest passion, however, was his family, especially his beloved wife, Marie.
Ron loved them all without hesitation, always showed kindness and shared stories of his incredible life experiences with a steady voice that never wavered from a soothing tone.
Ron is survived his wife, Marie (Mielke); and children, Kathleen (Raymond) Stotlemyer of Texas, Joe (Marianne) Reilly of New York, Mary Ellen (Craig) Whitehead of Florida and Chris (Allison) Reilly of Connecticut; as well as his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Dixie Thompson, and his brother, Bill.
The family thanks the staff of Tidewell Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Ron.
Services: Please join us in celebrating Ron’s life with a prayer service at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. The funeral service will be held at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida, at 12:30 pm. To sign his online guest book, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
