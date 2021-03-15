Rose M. De Marco
Rose M. De Marco, 93, passed away on March 11, 2021, in Venice, Florida. Rose was born in Belleville, New Jersey to Anthony and Lillian Federico. She grew up on her family owned Cerami Dairy Farm in Nutley, New Jersey. She graduated from Nutley High School. She married Vincent DeMarco in 1976, and resided in Mantoloking, New Jersey. After wintering in Venice for many years, they moved there permanently in 1996. She lived at Plantation Golf and Country Club for many years where she enjoyed an active social life golfing and time at the beach gathering seashells to support her creative passion for shell art. Rose was also noted for crocheting and created many throws and scarves for family and friends. Her Italian biscotti were among the best in the world, and like her love, she shared them with everyone in her life. In New Jersey, Rose was active in Sweet Adelines singing group. After moving into Tuscan Gardens ALF in Venice, she organized and participated in a new singing group named the “Tuscanaires”. Rose was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Her last year was spent at Sunset Lakes Village Assisted Living Facility.
Rose is survived by her husband of 45 years Vincent P. De Marco of Venice, Florida, son Joseph and wife Sarah Sczyrek of Morristown, New Jersey, daughters Judith and husband Tom Gregorsky of Springbrook, Pennsylvania, and Mary Sczyrek of Sarasota, Florida, her sisters Josephine Nugent of Clifton, New Jersey, and Linda Wright of Chester, New Jersey, brother Louis Peccarelli of Bradenton, Florida, grandchildren Mara, Jonathan, and Paula Jean, and two great-grandchildren, Jessica and Tommy.
Rose will be remembered as the sweetest, most caring woman who graced our lives.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.