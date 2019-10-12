Rosemary Anne Fornadel
Rosemary Anne Fornadel, 77, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Englewood Hospice House of Tidewell Hospice, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to Norman and Dorothy Koontz.
Rosemary grew up in York, Pennsylvania. She graduated from York High in 1959.
After high school she attended Millersville University in Millersville, Pennsylvania, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education. In addition, she received two master’s degrees, in Education and Counseling, from Millersville University.
She began work as an elementary school teacher for the Pennsylvania School System in the Hempfield School District, where she worked for 20 years. Also, she volunteered as a counselor at the YWCA in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and as an aide at Our Mother’s House in Venice, Florida.
Rosemary married John Stephen Fornadel in 1963 in Lancaster. They were happily married for 56 years.
Rosemary was a member of Ephiphany Cathedral in Venice. She enjoyed volunteering, reading, line-dancing, yoga, walking and playing games — cards, mahjong, etc.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Dorothy Koontz; her brother, Norman Koontz; and her son Stephen Andrew Fornadel.
Rosemary is survived by her spouse, John Stephen Fornadel of Venice; son Bryan (Susan) Fornadel of Eldersburg, Maryland; daughter Heidi Fornadel of Lancaster; sisters Virginia Ulsh, Kathy Kean and Marcia Hydrusko; and grandchildren Jack Fornadel, Abbie Richards, Nicholas Fornadel and Andrew Fornadel.
Services: At the request of Rosemary, no visitation or funeral will be held. The family will hold two Celebrations of Life in the coming months. One will be held in Lancaster and another in Venice. To sign her online guestbook, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Rosemary Fornadel to: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc., CatholicCharitiesDOV.org/donate; Our Mother’s House, P.O. Box 2240, Venice FL 34284; or Tidewell Hospice, TidewellHospice.org/home/giving or Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
