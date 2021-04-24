Rosemary Penelope Rees
Rosemary Penelope Rees, 93, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, in Venice, Florida.
She was born May 4, 1927, in London, United Kingdom, to Alexander Fowler Wyncoll and Frances Caroline Wyncoll Cooke.
The family relocated to Jamaica, where her father was part of a British Army regiment, and lived there until she was 10, all returning to the UK in 1937.
She attended Babington House, a private girl’s school, with her sister Angela.
World War II ended in 1945 a few days after Rosemary’s 18th birthday. She decided to become a doctor and took courses at the London Matriculation Exams and was accepted at the Royal Free Hospital in London.
She met her future husband, Jack Rees, who had returned to study medicine after the war, at a university dance. She married on July 24, 1948, and Melanie was born June 14, 1949.
Jack graduated when Melanie was 2 and started his internships. This ultimately led to relocation to Ipoh, Malaya, in 1952, and then in 1955 they moved to Singapore, where Jack opened The Straits Clinic on Middle Road, a medical practice.
Gareth was born Aug. 25, 1956. In September of 1962, Jack, Rosemary and Gareth relocated to Sydney, Australia. Melanie followed in August of 1963. Rosemary returned to her medical school studies at Sydney University.
In 1965, she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Biochemistry and Microbiology and was offered a job as a tutor in the Anatomy Department.
In 1971 Rosemary relocated with her son, Gareth, to St. Louis, Missouri, to attend Washington University. She graduated in 1975 with her Ph.D. in Anatomy.
She was offered a job at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, doing research on spinal cord regeneration. In 1976, she was offered a job teaching anatomy at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
In 1979, she was offered a job teaching anatomy to female medical students at King Faisal University in Saudi Arabia. In 1985, she relocated to the island of Montserrat in the Caribbean to teach anatomy to medical students.
In 1988 she returned to the University of Maryland in Baltimore, teaching anatomy, and was voted the best lecturer during her tenure.
In 2008, she began teaching anatomy at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. She helped train the future graduates for service to the U.S. at home and abroad in the medical corps as medical professionals, nurses and physicians.
In 2015, she retired from the medical field after 50 years of teaching anatomy. She estimated she had taught anatomy to more than 12,000 medical students around the globe.
She relocated from Rockville, Maryland, to Venice to be closer to her son, Gareth. She kept busy volunteering at Venice Theatre, sewing costumes for the actors and taking long walks down Venice Avenue to Venice Beach.
She was an avid knitter, making outfits for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on a weekly basis.
She had a passion for growing orchids in Florida and was always open to helping others with orchids in need of help.
She was an avid traveler and estimated she had circumvented the globe eight times during her lifetime.
Rosemary is survived by daughter, Melanie Seymour of Chiswick, London, U.K.; her son, Gareth of Venice; grandchildren Thomas Seymour of Melbourne, Australia, and Elizabeth Seymour of Shepherds Bush, London, U.K.; and great-grandchildren Finn, Clementine, Camille and Peter.
