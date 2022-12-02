Roslyn P. Haney, 83, died after weeks of illness on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Sarasota, Fla.
Roslyn was born April 2, 1939 in New London, Conn. She graduated from New London High School and Willimantic State Teachers College in Connecticut. She then taught at Cohanzie Elementary School in Waterford, Conn., until she retired. Roslyn married Charles (Chuck) Haney on July 6, 1963 and was blessed with 54 years of marriage before Charles' passing.
After retiring, Roslyn and Chuck moved from Connecticut to Venice, Fla., where she enjoyed golfing, bowling and walking. She volunteered in her neighborhood, Palm Villas, as Sunshine Lady and longtime treasurer of the clubhouse committee. Roslyn's other pastimes included crossword puzzles, playing bridge, and watching TV sports. She was an avid fan of her beloved UCONN women's basketball team and enjoyed cheering on the Huskies with friends.
Roslyn and her late husband Chuck were members of Venice Presbyterian Church for more than 20 years.
Roslyn treasured her lifelong friendship with Alma Falvey of New London, Conn. Roslyn's family greatly appreciates her friends, Carol and Ron Bowman, who faithfully cared for her during her last few years of life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Haney, her parents, Fred and Bertha Hirsch Pacifici, her brother, Leon Pacifici, and sister-in-law, Mary Pacifici. She is survived by two nephews, Richard Haney (Pam) of Richmond, Va., and David Haney (Barbara) of Portland, Ore., and a niece, Deannine Shipman of State College, Pa.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Venice Presbyterian Church's Memorial Garden.
Memorial gifts may be given to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice FL 34285.
