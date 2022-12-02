Roslyn P. Haney

Roslyn P. Haney, 83, died after weeks of illness on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Sarasota, Fla.

Roslyn was born April 2, 1939 in New London, Conn. She graduated from New London High School and Willimantic State Teachers College in Connecticut. She then taught at Cohanzie Elementary School in Waterford, Conn., until she retired. Roslyn married Charles (Chuck) Haney on July 6, 1963 and was blessed with 54 years of marriage before Charles' passing.


Load entries