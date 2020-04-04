Rubye Rae Methven
Rubye Rae Methven (nee Kephart), age 96, longtime resident of Venice, Florida, died peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, at home with her daughter Karen by her side.
She was born Nov. 1, 1923, in St. Louis, Missouri. Rae was a graduate of Prospect Park High School, Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, Class of 1941. She attended the University of Alabama.
She married James Methven on June 7, 1947, and celebrated 63 years of marriage at the time of his passing.
She was a longtime, devoted member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and worked at Divine Consign thrift shop until its closing. She was also a member of the Venice Elks Ladies Auxiliary, Friends of the Venice Public Library and the Senior Friendship Center.
She was the loving mother of James N. Methven III (Sandra) of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and Karen Methven Kissane (Ted) of Venice and St. Albans Bay, Vermont. She is also survived by grandchildren Carrie Methven of Wayne, Christopher Methven (Julie) of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, Lynsey Kissane of Toronto, Canada, and Courtney Kissane of Brooklyn, New York; and great-grandchildren Kelsey Methven and Connor Methven.
Mrs. Methven was predeceased by her husband,
James N. Methven Jr., by her parents, Klare and Effie Kephart.
Services: Interment will be private. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be arranged at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at a later date.
