Russell G. Duffey
Russell G. Duffey died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He was born Aug. 18, 1934.
He was a wonderfully kind man who always had a quick smile for everyone.
He leaves his loving wife, Linda, along with his son, Russ Jr. (Vicki). He also leaves his three grandsons, Derek (Kyla), Kevin and Joe.
He had an extraordinary career in the Navy for almost 30 years as an aviator. He loved the peacefulness and beauty of the air. Later he worked at the Pentagon as an administration officer.
He studied at the University of Maryland, where he was an All-ACC pitcher for the Terrapins. He also was invited to join the Doffers Spring Training Camp as he contemplated a professional baseball career.
He attended the Navy Air College in Montgomery, Alabama, where he received his B.S. in International Studies in Economics. He received his M.B.A. at Auburn University.
After his discharge from the Navy, he worked as an administrative services director for the St. John’s County Health Department.
He had been an avid golfer and belonged to several country clubs in Florida, his last being Venice Golf & Country Club.
He will be sadly missed by all his golfing and cruising friends.
Services: His funeral will be Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m., at Venice Presbyterian Church on The Rialto.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, a donation to Tidewell Hospice would be appreciated.
