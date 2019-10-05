Ruth B. Kokes
Ruth B. Kokes, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. She was 105.
Ruth was born and raised in the Chicago, Illinois, area, as were her parents, Lillian and Edward, sister, Alice, son, Dan, daughters Sue and Kate, and many other family members.
Lillian took Ruth and Alice as children downtown on the el train to the beach and spent summers at a Lake Geneva Fish Camp.
Ruth graduated from the University of Illinois in 1936, married Will Kokes and began a 25-year teaching career in Berwyn, Illinois, serving as one of the district’s first female principals for a short time.
After Will’s death and her retirement, Ruth moved to a beachfront condo in Venice in 1973, where she had lived ever since, 70 miles from her sister.
Ruth golfed at Mission Valley Country Club, hosting many family events there and at the beach, and traveled with Alice and friends.
At age 100, she won the Valencia Residences shuffleboard tournament and the courts were dedicated in her name.
Ruth belonged to Trinity Presbyterian Church in South Venice, where she supported many causes.
Ruth was independent, delightfully opinionated and kind, with a quick wit and a curious mind. She loved hot tea, rye toast, sweet treats, bridge, a good mystery, finding a good deal and reading her Bible.
Ruth was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Alice; daughters, Susan, Kate and Jeannie; grandchildren, Jenni, Eva, Todd, Steven, Aaron and Matt; and great-grandchildren Lucas, Abby, Kyle, Zak, Enzo and Luca.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mote Marine, in honor of the beaches and sea turtles Ruth so loved, or Sunset Lake Village, the rehabilitation center where she was widely adored and received great care at the end of her life. Visit Tickets.mote.org to donate to it online; or call Sunset Lakes at 941-492-5313 to donate there; please reference the Activities Department.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.