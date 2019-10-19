Ruth H. Tigh
Ruth H. Tigh transitioned peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Waiting for her were her husband, Frank; her mother, Anna Hagen; and her beloved brother Rudy Hagen.
Ruth was 9 years old when she sewed her first quilt and 89 when she sewed her last.
Ruth and her brother were born in Grand Island, Nebraska, and raised by their mother in St. Louis and New York City. At the age of 22 Ruth put her husband and the first of her seven children on her back and carried them all to Social Security.
Left to enjoy the lives she nurtured are her four daughters: Cathy McDonald (Tom), Linda Finkemeier (Roger), Roxanne (Carolyn Mobley) and Mary Beth Seely (Terry); and her three sons: Paul, Peter (Hattie) and Mark.
Although her seven children, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a nephew, a niece and two great-nephews live in eight states from California to New York to Florida, none has ever been more than a heartbeat away from the embrace of her love, understanding and humor.
Ruth loved gardening, flower-arranging, puzzles, sewing, quilting and laughing. She treasured family, nature, people and faith.
She spent a lifetime as a homemaker and then found herself at home in the kindness, generosity and faith of the Unity Church community when she moved to Venice in 1983. Ruth served as a volunteer and volunteer coordinator for Unity.
Ruth was loved by all who knew her and all were loved by her in return.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity Church of Venice on Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. Unity is located at 125 North Jackson Road, Venice, FL 34292. All are invited. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Ruth has asked that contributions be made to Unity Church of Venice, 125 North Jackson Road, Venice FL 34292, or VeniceUnity.org; or to Tidewell Hospice, Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238, or TidewellHospice.org/home/giving.
