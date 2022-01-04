Sally Ann Auw, 82, of Venice, Fla., & Medinah, Ill., passed away with her family at her bedside on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Sally was born to parents Clinton Waddington Orr and Eva Kathryn Orr (nee Sundholm), on July 14, 1939 in Chicago, Ill. Beloved wife of 58 years to Bob Auw, sister Barb Orr (Fought) and brothers Bill and Tom Orr. Loving mother of Robert (Kathy), David (Jennifer), and Douglas (Amy). Proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Victor Auw, and infant grandson, Ethan Auw.
Graduate of Lake Forest College with a Masters in Education. Sally was a teacher for many years and School Board President. Sally was a proud member of Medinah Country Club for many years where she enjoyed golf and time with her family and friends. In Venice, FL she enjoyed the beach, church, and vacation time with her grandchildren. Sally was also an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Roselle, Ill., and Lakeside Lutheran in Venice, where she was a member of the choir. She also taught Sunday School for a number of years.
Services will be held in Venice, FL on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lakeside Lutheran Church and will be live-streamed at Lakesidelutheran.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeside Lutheran Church 2401 South Tamiami Trail Venice, FL 34293.
