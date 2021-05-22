Sally Ellen Avery, born Nov. 11, 1943, to Dr. S. Donald and Dorothy Avery of Easton, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.
She graduated from Moravian Academy in 1961 and Temple University School of Oral Hygiene in 1963.
Sally was a dental hygienist for Bethlehem Area School District 1964-1971, Easton Hospital Dental Clinic manager 1983-1992, and many private dental offices in Easton and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
She raised two boys as a single mom for many years, working hard to make ends meet through her determination and multiple side jobs.
Sally was active and healthy her whole life, beginning with competitive swimming in her youth, joining the aerobics craze in the 1980s and logging countless miles of biking and walking well into her golden years.
Throughout her life she traveled the world and in recent years hit the road in an RV to see many corners of North America.
Sally enjoyed crafts and knitting for many years. She made beautiful needlepoint art, blankets, sweaters and other gifts for friends and relatives.
She loved roses and cultivated them along with vegetables of all kinds in the summer sun of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She loved to bake, and perfected her Christmas sugar and molasses cookies over decades, sharing sweets as gifts to her loved ones.
The beach was her happy place, where she loved to swim, collect shells and sea glass or read for hours listening to the waves crash.
She spent many summers in Beach Haven, New Jersey, with her two boys and in later years enjoying days at Casey Key, Florida. She flourished in retirement in The Villages, Florida, where she enjoyed tennis, golf, dancing and playing cards with her new community of friends.
She is survived by her two sons, John Field Oldt II, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Avery Fox Oldt, of Mill Valley, California, his wife, Cortney, and their two daughters, Annika and Mara; her long-term companion, Thomas Withee; and her adopted cat Callie.
Sally is also survived by her older sister, Susan Cobb; younger brother, Scott Avery; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Her younger sister, Sandra Titus, passed away early this year.
Sally passed peacefully with loved ones by her side after a long brave fight with cancer. Interment will be at Northampton Memorial Shrine, Easton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.