Samuel Henry Herron, III passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. He was formerly of Venice.

Visitation will be at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Avenue in Venice on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Monday, February 28, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Avenue West in Venice.

Interment will follow immediately at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road in Englewood.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) or the Venice High School Alumni Association (venicehighalumni-florida.com).

To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.

