Sarah “Sally” Elizabeth Harris
Sarah “Sally” Elizabeth Harris, born Oct. 7, 1945, in Annapolis, Maryland, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
Sally was born to Tansey and Justus “Judd” Holme Sr. and grew up in Annapolis, where her father was a math professor at the Naval Academy and her mother was a homemaker. They spent summers in the cottage that had been in the family for six generations in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.
Sally met Norman in 1992, they fell in love and married four months later.
Sally was an avid sportswoman; she played every game and coached every sport she could. Playing beach volleyball and teaching children how to swim in Ocean Grove were just a couple of activities to which she gave her heart.
She loved Ocean Grove, where she would tend the clothing table at the bazaar, among other community service activities.
Sally taught special education and other special-needs children in the second half of her career life. She enjoyed serving others as a way to serve God.
She was a lover and a fighter for good, one of the strongest and most determined women you could be blessed to know.
Sally would want everyone to celebrate her life in vivid color, with lots of laughter and shenanigans.
She and Norm have enjoyed the sunshine in Venice for the last several years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Norman “Norm” Harris; children, Drew and Tamara McNaughton; stepchildren, Chris and Kim Harris; brother Justus “Jay” Holme Jr.; and three grandchildren.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to sports activities for children in need or to the American Cancer Society.
