Sharon Hepler
Sharon Hepler, 79, of O’Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Venice, Florida, and Champaign, Illinois, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
She was the loving wife of the late Donald Hepler for 40 years; dear mother of Dawn Schaupert of Perryville, Missouri, Steven (Pamela) Hepler of O’Fallon, Missouri, and David (Jane) Hepler of St. Peters, Missouri; cherished grandmother of Taylor and Connor Hepler and Clark and Colin Hepler; dear sister of the late Nancy Royse; and mother-in-law of the late Roy Schaupert.
Sharon was a member of Sunrise Methodist Church and was active in its activities.
Contributions: The family has requested that any memorial donations be made to Sunrise Methodist Church.
