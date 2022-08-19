Sharon Louise Anthony, 71, died unexpectedly Tuesday August 2, 2022 at her home in Venice Florida. She was born September 16, 1950 in Wareham, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Reita (Davis) Judson.
She was married on December 21, 2010 to her husband Richard V. Anthony of Venice FL. She is also survived by her sister Daune (Chick) Moore and husband Brad of Sandwich, MA, her brother Willard "Bill" Judson and his wife Jackie of Forestdale, MA, two daughters, Michelle Warner and her husband Dean of Kinderhook, NY, Nina Revels and her husband Lynn of Deland, FL, five grandchildren, Dean-Michael, Louis, Jessie, Dylan, Madison, a great-granddaughter Dakota and several nephews, nieces and cousins. Her grandchildren were her world.
She was an Administrative Assistant for several school districts throughout her career, which included Sandwich High School - Cape Cod, MA, Waterbury Elementary School, Waterbury, VT, Ichabod Crane Central School District, Kinderhook, NY, and Doane Stuart, Rensselaer, NY to name a few. She was also a medical transcriptionist and worked in medical offices in New Hampshire and on the Cape.
She was a published poet, and if you knew her you would know reading and writing were her passions. Her words have comforted so many, and it's her words now that will comfort us as we seek light from our darkness.
Sharon was an elegant woman, filled with unconditional love and a sucker for romance. She loved a good Cosmo with her friends and enjoyed spending time with her best friend Donna. She was a spiritual person and believed that the universe is always speaking to us and that nothing happens by chance or luck. She will be dearly missed.
There will be an open house starting at 1pm on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at the home of Michelle & Dean Warner, 140 Merwin Lake Rd., Kinderhook, NY 12106 to celebrate her life.
Friends and family are encouraged to send flowers the day before which would have been her 72th birthday. We want to surround her urn with flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, NY.
Mom, I apologize for any grammaticul or punkchewation errors ;)
