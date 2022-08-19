Sharon Louise Anthony

Sharon Louise Anthony, 71, died unexpectedly Tuesday August 2, 2022 at her home in Venice Florida. She was born September 16, 1950 in Wareham, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Reita (Davis) Judson.

She was married on December 21, 2010 to her husband Richard V. Anthony of Venice FL. She is also survived by her sister Daune (Chick) Moore and husband Brad of Sandwich, MA, her brother Willard "Bill" Judson and his wife Jackie of Forestdale, MA, two daughters, Michelle Warner and her husband Dean of Kinderhook, NY, Nina Revels and her husband Lynn of Deland, FL, five grandchildren, Dean-Michael, Louis, Jessie, Dylan, Madison, a great-granddaughter Dakota and several nephews, nieces and cousins. Her grandchildren were her world.


