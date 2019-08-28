Sharon Slaton Bush
Mrs. Sharon Slaton Bush of Venice, Florida, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, after battling lung cancer. She was 74.
Sherry was born on Dec. 20, 1944, to Clifton and Virginia Slaton in Louisville, Kentucky. The first child of three, she attended Seneca High School, where she met Bob Bush in 1960.
Sherry and Bob wed in 2003 at the Little Chapel by the Sea in Captiva Island, Florida. Sherry was often heard saying “I dated the love of my life and was happy to reunite to spend the rest of my life with him.”
Sherry attended Vanderbilt University and went on to receive both her master’s and doctorate degrees in English from the University of Louisville. Sherry taught in the Louisville public school system and the University of Louisville.
Ultimately, she taught freshman through graduate level coursework in American Literature, Rhetoric and Writing as a professor at Towson University for 13 years.
After retirement, Sherry’s passion for teaching led her to provide free tutoring in reading and writing to school-age children in rural Kentucky. She also taught part time at Murray State University.
Sherry volunteered over the years on several boards that oversee foster care. She served as a child advocate for the state of Kentucky for many years.
Sherry had a passion for art, music, teaching, her family and her many friends. She was an epicurean who loved to share her recipes and new venues with her friends and family, including her dog, Maggie.
Sherry was very social and active every day of her life. In Venice, she participated in an active book club, mahjong club, Wine Time and many other weekly social events. She will be missed by many.
Sherry was always on the go, whether to a local art festival, to visit her grandchildren and out of town friends or onto her next destination, which included trips to France, Greece, Germany, Italy, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Hilton Head and Seattle.
To instill her love for travel in the next generation, she participated in an educational travel program with her grandchildren in Paris, France.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Bob; her son, Michael Gibson, his wife, Christina, and their two children, Parker (11) and Hudson (10); her daughter, Marit Rathgeb, her husband, Michae,l and their two children, Annie (16) and Jack (14); her stepson, Rob Bush, his wife, Beth, and their three children, Robert “Bo” (16), Tyler “Ty” (14) and Walker (13); and her stepdaughter, Carey; as well as by her sister, Carol Slaton, and brother, Clifton Slaton, his wife, Mary, and Clifton’s two children, Trevor and his wife, Maryam Syed, and Max.
Her father, Clifton Slaton, and her mother, Virginia Slaton, precede her in death.
Services: A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, Aug. 30. Visitors are invited to come to Made in Italy restaurant at 2 pm.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
