Shelia Fay Dick
Shelia Fay Dick, 74, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Casey County, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Scella Dick, and one brother, Darryl Dick.
She is survived by one sister, Georgene (Keith) Hart; two brothers, Royis (Arlene) Dick and Jimmy (Doris) Dick, all of Russell Springs, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special friend, Linda Newton.
Shelia was a retired hairdresser. She loved going out to eat with her friends, laughing and having a good time. She loved to travel, cheer on the UK Wildcats and play poker. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Services: Shelia chose cremation. There will be a celebration of her life scheduled at a later date, to be held in Venice.
Contributions: In memory of Shelia, any donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.