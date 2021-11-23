DaleyShelley Shelley was born in St. Augustine, Florida on March 28, 1951, to Jeanne Forrest Powell and Russell Powell. She spent most of her early life in Atlanta, Georgia. She died on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after a valiant battle with brain cancer.
Shelley graduated from Walker High School in DeKalb County, Georgia, and then Cum Laude from the University of Georgia in 1973. During her junior year as an art history major, she married her husband, Bob, on December 18, 1971. Shelley was an exceptionally talented person, winning a nationwide art contest while in college. A passionate believer in lifelong education, she earned her LPN in nursing at the age of 51. She also had a passion for crocheting and genealogical research. The Daley's raised their family in an assortment of places including Virginia, Georgia, Beach Lake, Pennsylvania, New York, and Venice, Florida. Shelley was not only intellectually brilliant but a wonderful wife and mother. A convert to Catholicism, Shelley made the holidays extra-special. Also, an effective teacher, she homeschooled some of the children for five years and worked as a substitute in the public school system for several years.
Predeceased by her parents and sister Debbie, Shelley leaves behind her husband of 50 years and their five children: Ryan of New York, Caitlin of Florida, Eileen of New York, Elizabeth of Florida, and Patrick of Wyoming. In addition, she leaves her brother David of Jacksonville and her nephew, Dave. She absolutely adored her grandchild, Grant, Ryan's son.
Shelley will be sorely missed.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, Venice, Florida.
