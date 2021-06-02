photo
Sheridan “Sherry” Slotter, 81, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.
Sherry was born Feb. 24, 1940, to Edward and Alberta Kopp in Sellersville, Pennsylvania. After attending Pennridge High School, she married her husband, Irvin James “Jim” Slotter Jr., and had two children. Sherry and Jim later moved to Florida in 1981 from Perkasie, Pennsylvania.
She worked in activities and housekeeping with Pinebrook Harborside Healthcare for 27 years. Sherry related very well with her residents and gave much love, warmth and happiness to them. Sherry always felt she received so much more from them than she gave.
She spent a lot of time walking the beautiful Florida beaches hunting for sharks' teeth, volunteering with Harborside and enjoying watching game shows and football with her family.
Sherry was predeceased by her husband, Irvin James Slotter; her parents, Edward and Alberta Kopp; and brother, Paul Huhn.
She is survived by her children, Randy S. Slotter and Stephanie A. Erdman; five grandchildren, Alex, Angela, Eric, Megan and Brittney; one great-grandchild, Eddie; her siblings, Charles E. Kopp and Beveral A. Kuhns; and her nieces and nephews.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: Please consider a donation in Sherry’s name to your local Humane Society, as this organization was important to her.
