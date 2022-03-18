Sherrey Ann Welch, 77, passed away on March 14, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. She was born on August 25, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Bierce and Evelyn Welch.
Sherrey attended Ohio University until graduation in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in Education. After college, she moved to Michigan with her husband where she worked as an elementary school teacher before going to work for AT&T. AT&T relocated her to Florida in 1995 and she settled in Venice. Sherrey worked for AT&T until she retired from the company in 2004. Retirement didn't last long, Sherrey joined the real estate firm Michael Saunders & Company in Venice, where she continued to be an energetic member of the team until 2021.
Sherrey was very active in the community of Venice and was a selfless, generous volunteer in many philanthropic South Florida organizations. She was a Board Member of All Faiths Food Bank, volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County, Director At Large and Health and Cheer Chairperson of The Sertoma Club of Venice, member of the Venice Yacht Club, and participated in numerous local humanitarian and charitable events. She also was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta fraternity at Ohio University and served as Vice President of the Alumni Club for many years.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and pillar of the community of Venice.
Sherrey is preceded in death by her parents Bierce and Evelyn Welch, and brothers William and Charles Welch. She is survived by her children Leigh Anderson and Matthew Schatmeyer, grandson Nicky Novak, and many friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.