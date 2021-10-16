Shirley Ann Sloan Oct 16, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Shirley Ann Sloan Desoto Customer Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley Ann Sloan, 86, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.She was born March 7, 1935, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Frank and Jeannette Slaybaugh. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Sloan, in 1996.She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She would light up the room with her charm and the ability to put a smile on everyone’s face, including strangers.She was passionate about sports, especially golf. Hockey, golf and tennis were her favorite sporting events to watch on television.She also loved to knit, specifically baby blankets for her two great-grandchildren, Madelyne and Sutton.She is survived by her children, Michael, Michelle and Markel; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her companion of the past 20 years, Dr. John J. Yurosko.Neptune Society, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Shirley Ann Sloan are suggested to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast; at BBBSSun.org/donate-online. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mother allegedly puts gun in kindergartener's backpack After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Nearly 700 homes coming to North Venice Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Calendar
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.