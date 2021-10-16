Shirley Ann Sloan

Shirley Ann Sloan, 86, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

She was born March 7, 1935, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Frank and Jeannette Slaybaugh. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Sloan, in 1996.

She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She would light up the room with her charm and the ability to put a smile on everyone’s face, including strangers.

She was passionate about sports, especially golf. Hockey, golf and tennis were her favorite sporting events to watch on television.

She also loved to knit, specifically baby blankets for her two great-grandchildren, Madelyne and Sutton.

She is survived by her children, Michael, Michelle and Markel; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her companion of the past 20 years, Dr. John J. Yurosko.

Neptune Society, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Shirley Ann Sloan are suggested to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast; at BBBSSun.org/donate-online.

