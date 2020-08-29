Shirley Ann Wansaw (Reinhardt)
Shirley Ann (Reinhardt) Wansaw, 86 years old, of Venice, Florida, passed away at home surrounded by family Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Shirley was born in Cranford, New Jersey, and was the oldest of seven children. She grew up in Garwood, New Jersey, and later married the late Harry Wansaw, in May of 1954.
She spent most of her career as a secretary in the Bradford Central School District in upstate New York.
A breast cancer survivor, Shirley dedicated her life to giving back to others. In Venice, she volunteered at the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) as part of the Crisis Response Team, Auxillary Board and co-chair of numerous fundraising events, and the American Cancer Society, and was a member of the Beta Chi Chapter of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority.
She was a talented seamstress, created custom handbag and apparel items and regularly recognized for her unique designs. In 2003, she opened a sewing store with her daughter and began teaching others the art of sewing.
Shirley was a devoted sister, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Penny McIlwain, Hank Wansaw and Wendy (Michael) Fahl; her siblings, Judith Funk, David (Florence) Reinhardt and Robin (Martha) Reinhardt, Antoinette Reinhardt and Robert McGee; her two granddaughters, Brigette Fahl and Emma McIlwain; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Ella Reinhardt; her brothers Richard and Kenneth (Lynn); her sister Kathi McGee; and brother-in-law Russell Funk.
Services: A memorial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a date to be announced.
Contributions: The family asks that contributions in Shirley’s remembrance be made to Tidewell Hospice, SPARCC or the American Cancer Society.
