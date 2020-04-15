Shirley Clariece Robertson Wicks Jarvis
Shirley Clariece Robertson Wicks Jarvis, born Oct. 28, 1921 in, Huntington, Long Island, New York, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
Shirley lived in New York, Virginia and Ohio before moving to Venice in 1975.
She was predeceased by her husband Linnie Jarvis; daughter Joyce Carlisle (David), of her husband Gerard Wicks; and her parents, Raymond and Blanche Robertson.
Shirley is survived by four grandchildren, Sarah Quackenbush, Abigail Carlisle, Benjamin Carlisle and Bethany Carter; nine great-grandchildren; and her partner, L. "Grandpa" George Armstrong.
Greatly beloved by her family and friends, Shirley was kind to everyone and a constant source of faith and optimism.
Services: A graveside committal will be scheduled at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.