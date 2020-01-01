Shirley Jean Farren
Shirley Jean Farren
4/10/49-12/26/19
Born in Los Angeles, California, to Harry Jordan and Josephine (Lewis) Jordan, Shirley Jean was blessed with an identical twin sister, Sharon Diane.
Raised in Brea and Yorba Linda in Orange County, California, she became the fun-loving and gregarious lady that she remained her whole life.
Shirley was proud to be a real California Girl and made sure everyone she met knew that she was. She was a middle child with sisters Rebecca, Cynthia and Charlotte and brother David.
Married to and divorced from John Grunder, she bore two children, Gary and Melanie, and then was blessed with two grandchildren, Camille and Benjamin.
In California, she met her second husband, John Farren, and with him later relocated to Venice, Florida, in the year 2000, where she quickly fell in love with the area and made many friends.
Beset by numerous health issues at various points in her too-brief life, she nonetheless was an accomplished beautician, amateur inventor and registered nurse.
Shirley loved music, dancing, entertaining and being in the company of friends. Being outdoors and listening to the sound of the surf and watching waves while looking for whales and dolphins made her smile, along with spending time with her flowers and plants in her yard.
Shirley wore her heart on her sleeve and always wanted the best for herself and others. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and especially her husband, to whom she was his everything for 28 years.
