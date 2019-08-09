Shirley Pinette
Shirley Pinette, 69, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Guilford, Connecticut, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a long illness.
Shirley (née Roberts) was the second of five children raised in the Short Beach area of Branford, Connecticut, by her parents, Ernie and Annabelle Roberts.
She graduated from Branford High School in 1967 and began studying at Southern Connecticut State University. She left the university before graduating to marry and start a family.
Shirley began her long, beloved career at Yale-New Haven Hospital as a radiologic technologist in 1979 and went on, through her 35 years of service there, to work and supervise in various areas of medical imaging, to teach students in the field and to manage the Breast Imaging Department.
During this time, Shirley returned to the University of Bridgeport to complete her bachelor’s degree and went on to receive a master’s degree in Health Care Management from The Hartford Graduate Center.
Later in her career, Shirley worked in the area of community outreach, believing that all women should have access to high-quality health care.
A life-long lover of the outdoors, Shirley retired to Florida, along with her husband, Wil, in 2014, and looked forward to having time to pursue their shared passions, which included camping, kayaking, traveling, and the making of new adventures.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her husband of 50 years, Wilfred Pinette; her daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Steven Goodier, and her granddaughter Julia Marquis. She also leaves behind her loving father, Ernie Roberts; her sisters, Carolyn Paul, Barbara Skaggs and Anne Roberts; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Annabelle Roberts, and her brother, Howard Roberts.
Services: Visitation and a Memorial Service will be held at Clancy’s Funeral Home, Branford, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Smilow Breast Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven CT 06508.
