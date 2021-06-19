Shirley Schober Fortney, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was born March 11, 1935, in Florence, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Norman Fortney; parents, William and Adeline Stout Schober; one brother, Billy; and two sisters, Jackie and Marie. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley graduated in 1953 from Florence High School in Florence. Throughout the years she remained in close contact with schoolmates and friends.
After graduation she moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and worked as a secretary. In 1955, she married Jimmy Fortney. They moved to Florida in 1970. They loved the beach and enjoyed spending time with family and neighbors.
Shirley will be remembered for her humor, being an avid sports fan and her passion for the Green Bay Packers. Shirley was loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
