Sierria Sue (Nicholson) Wetherald

We regretfully announce the passing of Sue Nicholson Wetherald, who passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side Monday, November, 20, 2022 in Venice, Florida at the age of 80. She will be forever loved and forever remembered.

Born August 3, 1942 in Ottumwa, Iowa and attending Ottumwa High School graduating in 1960.


