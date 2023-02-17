Sierria Sue (Nicholson) Wetherald

We regretfully announce the passing of Sue Nicholson Wetherald, who passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side Monday, November, 20, 2022 in Venice, Florida at the age of 80. She will be forever loved and forever remembered.
Born August 3, 1942 in Ottumwa, Iowa and attending Ottumwa High School graduating in 1960.
She made her home in Peoria, Illinois where she raised her family and built her career in Real Estate, as one of the first female real estate brokers in the area. She became an award winning agent and certified property manager owning and operating her own business with her daughters.
Sue was a fierce strong loving mother, friend and companion who lived life to the fullest with grit and determination. She made life memorable and FUN.
Sue is survived by her husband Gary R. Wetherald of Venice, Florida and two spoiled kittens Mary Jane and Floyd. Her children Janet (Brett) VonDerHeide of Missouri, Jerry (Diane) Nicholson of Illinois, and Jodi (Tom) Richardson of Tennessee. Also, 10 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Her twin sister Sharon Lang of Indiana, Dena Bloodsworth of Iowa and Lucille (Bill) Marlow of Iowa.
Our family is grateful to know Sue is finally at peace and in God's loving arms.
No services will take place at her request, but we do appreciate your love and support during this difficult time.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or any local animal shelters.
