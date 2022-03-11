Stanley Thompson

Stanley Thompson passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the age of 73. Stan was born in Venice, Fla., on January 16, 1949, to Dr. Talmadge and Carolyn (Seviour) Thompson. Talmadge was the first practicing MD in Venice and the first President of what would eventually become Venice Hospital.

Stan was an avid surfer when younger, and a Corvette enthusiast who married his high school love Linda Jacobs on September 4, 1971. The couple had two children; Scott and Michael. Stan was a lineman for GTE, operated a lawn service, and opened Creative Framing & Gift Gallery with his wife Linda in 1982. He also piloted small aircraft out of the Venice airport as a hobby. He was a regular at the South Venice Denny's and Bob Evans; and could usually be found sitting at the counter reading the paper, sipping his coffee, and chatting with friends.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Martin Thompson (who is survived by wife Linda and son Robert). Stan is survived by his loving wife Linda of 50 years, his son Michael of Sarasota (wife Heidi and daughter Makayla), his son Scott of St. Petersburg (wife Kristen), his sister Barbara of Flat Rock, N.C. (husband Bob), and many close friends and neighbors - all of who will miss him dearly.

Stan didn't wish for a funeral or service, instead, he asked for donations to be made to Tidewell Hospice (tidewellhospice.org).

