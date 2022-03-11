Stanley Thompson passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the age of 73. Stan was born in Venice, Fla., on January 16, 1949, to Dr. Talmadge and Carolyn (Seviour) Thompson. Talmadge was the first practicing MD in Venice and the first President of what would eventually become Venice Hospital.
Stan was an avid surfer when younger, and a Corvette enthusiast who married his high school love Linda Jacobs on September 4, 1971. The couple had two children; Scott and Michael. Stan was a lineman for GTE, operated a lawn service, and opened Creative Framing & Gift Gallery with his wife Linda in 1982. He also piloted small aircraft out of the Venice airport as a hobby. He was a regular at the South Venice Denny's and Bob Evans; and could usually be found sitting at the counter reading the paper, sipping his coffee, and chatting with friends.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Martin Thompson (who is survived by wife Linda and son Robert). Stan is survived by his loving wife Linda of 50 years, his son Michael of Sarasota (wife Heidi and daughter Makayla), his son Scott of St. Petersburg (wife Kristen), his sister Barbara of Flat Rock, N.C. (husband Bob), and many close friends and neighbors - all of who will miss him dearly.
Stan didn't wish for a funeral or service, instead, he asked for donations to be made to Tidewell Hospice (tidewellhospice.org).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.