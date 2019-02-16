Stella F. Bozik
Stella F. Bozik, 94, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Vernon, New Jersey, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, with her family at her side.
Stella was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Frances and Frank Slominski.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Prior to retirement, Stella worked as an administrative assistant for Vernon Township, New York.
She is survived by her son Larry (Joyce) of Venice, Florida; daughter-in-law, Joanne of Rockaway Township, New Jersey; four grandchildren;and eight great-grandchildren. Stella was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her son Robert.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice FL 34293.
