Stephen E. Walton

On Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, I lost my husband and best friend, Stephen E. Walton.

Born June 14, 1954, in Bethesda, Maryland, the son of Kermit Walton and Audrey Witherite, he passed away peacefully.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Walton; his son, Lucas Walton; brother Thomas Walton (Laurie Walton); two stepdaughters, Tammy Lowery (Matthew Lowery) and Angela Foster (Donald Foster Jr.); a stepson, Donald Adams Jr. (Aliah Adams); five grandchildren, Owen Lowery, Rachel Lowery, William Lowery, Leah Foster Stone and Emily Foster; and several nieces.

A wonderful dad and grandpa and a great husband as well as a great fisherman and golfer, he worked at Oyster Creek Golf Club, Englewood, Florida. He served in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California.

Our family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of Tidewell Hospice for their compassionate care of our beloved Stephen.

Cremation was by Kay’s Ponger & Uselton, Venice, Florida.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sarasota Tidewell Hospice.

