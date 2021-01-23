Stephen E. Walton
On Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, I lost my husband and best friend, Stephen E. Walton.
Born June 14, 1954, in Bethesda, Maryland, the son of Kermit Walton and Audrey Witherite, he passed away peacefully.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Walton; his son, Lucas Walton; brother Thomas Walton (Laurie Walton); two stepdaughters, Tammy Lowery (Matthew Lowery) and Angela Foster (Donald Foster Jr.); a stepson, Donald Adams Jr. (Aliah Adams); five grandchildren, Owen Lowery, Rachel Lowery, William Lowery, Leah Foster Stone and Emily Foster; and several nieces.
A wonderful dad and grandpa and a great husband as well as a great fisherman and golfer, he worked at Oyster Creek Golf Club, Englewood, Florida. He served in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California.
Our family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of Tidewell Hospice for their compassionate care of our beloved Stephen.
Cremation was by Kay’s Ponger & Uselton, Venice, Florida.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sarasota Tidewell Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.