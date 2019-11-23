Stephen F. Ambrose
Stephen F. Ambrose, age 94, of Trumbull, Connecticut, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve and his wife, Louis, resided in Venice, Florida, for over 20 years and were members of the Venice Golf & Country Club. Steve was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Venice.
Steve was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late James and Josephine Ambrose on Feb. 1, 1925.
For most of his career, Steve was executive vice president and chief operating officer for Country Home Bakers, an international baking company headquartered in Bridgeport.
Steve was also an accomplished musician. In the late 1940s he traveled the country with renowned swing bands led by Ted Fio Rito and Clyde McCoy, playing the clarinet and bass and alto saxophones.
Steve will be greatly missed. Survivors include his beloved wife of 69 years, Louise Doumar Ambrose of Trumbull; two devoted sons, Stephen F. Ambrose Jr. and his wife, Victoria, of Vero Beach, Florida, and James (Jay) R. Ambrose and his wife, Dale, of Woodbury, Connecticut; five cherished grandchildren, Gabrielle, Stephen III, Sarah, Matthew and Shannon; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve was predeceased by his brother, Michael Ambrose.
Steve’s family wishes to express a special thanks to all the wonderful nursing aides that assisted him during the final years of his life.
Services: Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday, Nov. 22, at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, and at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be in Nichols Village Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cyril F. Mullins. To leave an online condolence or to view his entire obituary, visit MullinsFH.com.
Contributions: Contributions in Steve’s memory may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Theresa Church, Trumbull, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
