Stephen L. Lingley Sep 5, 2020 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Lingley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephen L. Lingley, 1961-2020The family of Stephen LingleyWould like to thank the VeniceCommunity for all the love andActs of kindness during ourRecent lossStephen loved Venice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Venice teen tormented girlfriend's son Protesters rail against use of masks Cops: Third arrest made in Venice shooting Cops: Home health aide exploited Alzheimer's patient Allegiant adds routes for Sarasota and Punta Gorda airports Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Featured Businesses Storm Twisters 941-626-8200 Your Cbd Store Englewood 2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-208-5813 Website CubeSmart Self Storage 4381 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224 941-681-0902 Website Brewburgers Venice Island 525 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-2337 Website Pro Path Concrete 941-286-6415 Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning 941-525-3919 Website The Venice Symphony 1515 South Tamiami Trail, #7, Venice, FL 34285 941-207-8822 Website Rosebuds Steak & Seafood House 2215 S Tamiami Trl, Osprey, FL 34229 941-918-8771 Website Johnson Taylor Funeral And Cremation 1515 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-0600 Currently Open Website Vitalichi Acupuncture 3440 Conway Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-979-9793 Website Find a local business
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.