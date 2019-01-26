Stephen Leo Hartnett
Stephen Leo Hartnett, 66, of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Maude Hartnett; wonderful children, Kimberly Hamilton (Andrew), Mark Hartnett (Kara), Scott Hartnett and Megan Hartnett; dearest siblings, Hope Komiss (David), Donna Biebrach (John) and Joanne Biebrach (James); and darling grandchildren, Griffin and Bernadette Hartnett. He is also survived by many fond nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Services: Viewing will be on Sunday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 6 pm at Toale Brothers, Ewing Chapel, Venice. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Epiphany Cathedral. Burial at Sarasota National Memorial Cemetery will be on Friday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 pm. To see the full obituary, go to: ToaleBrothers.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Steve’s memory.
