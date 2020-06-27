Lingley

Lingley

Stephen Lewis Lingley

April 20, 1961-June 22, 2020

Stephen Lingley, 59, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Stephen will be lying in state from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave.

To follow CDC guidelines, please call the funeral home at 941-488-2291 to reserve a time to pay respects.

Load entries