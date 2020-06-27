Stephen Lewis Lingley
April 20, 1961-June 22, 2020
Stephen Lingley, 59, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Stephen will be lying in state from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave.
To follow CDC guidelines, please call the funeral home at 941-488-2291 to reserve a time to pay respects.
