Sue Ellen Scott, of Nokomis, Fla., and previously Chicago, Ill., on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the age of 76, in Venice, Fla.
Sue was a licensed clinical social worker and a passionate advocate for social justice and underdogs everywhere. She held a Master's in Social Work from the University of Illinois-Chicago where she graduated as a mature student. After raising her sons as a divorced single mother in the Chicago suburbs, Sue moved to Venice in 1992 to start her career in social work.
Known for her quick wit, sense of fun and her tenacious spirit, Sue was never afraid to risk her own professional well being for the sake of those who were ill or in need of help, this earned her the nickname of 'Norma Rae' in her family. She enjoyed the role of mentoring younger social workers and encouraging strong, capable and fair minded women to pursue such a worthy career path.
Sue is survived by her son Michael and his wife Elly (Adams) of Katonah, N.Y., and her grandsons, Morgan, Evan and Will; her son David of Nokomis, Fla.; her son Kevin and wife Landa (Acevedo) of London, England and her granddaughter Kika and grandson Mylo; her brother Chester Arthur Mitchell of Deland, Fla., and her sister Corrinne McConaghey of Largo, Fla. She will be dearly missed not just by her immediate family and friends, but by all of whom she helped in her life. Her imprint on people is her legacy.
Those wishing to honor Sue are asked to make a donation in her name to FRAXA, aiding those affected by Fragile X Syndrome like her grandson Morgan. Donations to FRAXA, 10 Prince Place, #203 Newburyport, MA 01950. www.fraxa.org.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held later this year in Venice. For those wishing to receive information about the service, please email enquiries@tiborjones.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.