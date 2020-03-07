Sue Sheilds Rosenberg
Sue Sheilds Rosenberg, 83, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born June 28, 1936, in Moore Haven, Florida, to the late Harry and Lois Green Shields.
She married David Rosenberg on June 13, 1968. He preceded her in death August of 2017.
Sue was a retired editor for a law review publication and a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice. She enjoyed the opera and going to the croquet club and was a supporter of the arts.
Services: A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Farley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
