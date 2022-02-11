Susan Ann Rowe

Susan Ann (Pascucci) Rowe, age 78, passed away peacefully in her home in Venice, Fla., on Monday, January 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Susan, affectionately called "Sue" by family and friends. Susan was born on March 5, 1943 in Gloucester, Mass., to Esther Louise (Johnson) Pascucci and John Anthony Pascucci.
Susan grew up in the seaside community of Rockport, Mass, and she graduated from Rockport High School in 1961. It was as a child that Sue developed her life-long love of animals, particularly horses. Sue's passion for animals continued up to the last day of her life, and she built her life around her love of them.
Sue started her work life as a secretary at MIT in Boston, Mass. Sue later married Mark Sheldon, also of Rockport, in 1965, and they had two children together. She was then re-married to Kenneth ("Kenny") Rowe, also of Rockport, in 1977, and it was then that she embarked on a career centered around horses.
For over three decades, Sue and Kenny ran Rowe's Farm in Rockport, Mass. They trained horses and operated a riding school program. Sue taught countless people how to ride, care for, and love horses, and many of those children grew up to be life-long horse lovers themselves.
After Kenny's passing in 2000, Sue sold the farm and retired to Venice. Sue moved to Venice in 2001, and she was excited about starting a new chapter in her life. She loved exploring Florida, riding her bicycle, spending time at the beach, watching sunsets at "the Jetty" and making new friends. Sue lived in Venice for over 20 years, and she loved every minute spent in her new hometown. Many islanders would recognize Sue riding her yellow trike with her four-legged companion, Ollie by her side.
Sue loved to travel, and she also greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. Sue passed on her passion for horses to her beloved daughter Heather, and to this day Heather continues working in the equestrian industry. Heather and Sue laughed and loved each other daily, and Heather eventually moved to Nokomis, Fla., in part to be closer to her wonderful mother.
Sue also adored her son Geoff, and they too had an extremely close bond even though he lived across the country in Los Angeles. Sue visited what she called her "California family" every year, for a month at a time. During these trips, Sue effectively helped raise her three grandchildren, Cali, Noelle and Brady, and "Grammie Sue" became an extremely important part of their lives. They loved each other immensely.
Susan was pre-deceased by her parents, Esther and John Pascucci, her second husband, Kenny Rowe, and her best friend and companion of 21 years, Oliver the Pomeranian. Susan is survived by her sister Jane Sweet and her brother Jack Pascucci, both of Venice, her daughter Heather Ludwig and her son-in-law Scott Ludwig, both of Nokomis, Fla., her son Geoffrey Sheldon, her daughter-in-law Gretchen Carpenter, her granddaughters Noelle Sheldon and Cali Sheldon and her grandson Brady Sheldon, all of Hermosa Beach, Calif. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many special friends she made along the way.
Sue's life will be celebrated by a small group of family and friends in Venice, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to either Cape Ann Animal Aid (www.capeannanimalaid.org) or Humane Society of Sarasota County (www.hssc.org).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.