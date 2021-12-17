Susan C. Flint died peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla., after a four year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 81 years old. Susan was born September 27, 1940, in Concord N.H., the daughter of Gordon and Marion Russell of Weare, N.H. Susan lived in the New Jersey and Philadelphia areas for several years before returning to her native New Hampshire living in Holderness, Campton, Plymouth, Hopkinton, Warner, Henniker, and Concord. Susan's retirement years were spent in Venice, Fla., at Pelican Pointe where she spent most of her days golfing.
Susan started her employment years as a school teacher. After teaching, she dabbled in small business and then became a realtor in the early '80s, a career lasting 20+ years. She leaves behind a son Russell W. Flint and his wife Kerrie T. Flint of St. Augustine, Fla.; a daughter Katherine C. Vanini and her husband Mario A. Vanini of Weare, N.H.; and a brother Gordon A. Russell and his wife Barbara Russell of Boston, Mass. Susan was blessed with six grandchildren; Nicholas W. Vanini, Sarah C. Vanini, Chloe J. Flint, Dominic J. Calcara, Regan A. Calcara, and Brody G. Calcara as well as extended family and numerous friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
