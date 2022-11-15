Susan J. Freel

Susan J. Freel passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home in Venice, Fla. Susan had been a long time Ann Arbor, Mich., resident, and was born in Corinth, Miss., to parents Klyce and Bessie Calvery.

Susan was a graduate of the University of Michigan Nursing School, and had a Masters of Education from Mississippi State University. She was a long time RN with Ann Arbor Family Practice, working with Dr. Richard Beison, she worked in home health care in Corinth, Miss., and later was a nursing instructor at NE Mississippi Community College. Even after retirement she remained a working nurse during summers at the University of Michigan, Michigan Medicine.


