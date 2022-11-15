Susan J. Freel passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home in Venice, Fla. Susan had been a long time Ann Arbor, Mich., resident, and was born in Corinth, Miss., to parents Klyce and Bessie Calvery.
Susan was a graduate of the University of Michigan Nursing School, and had a Masters of Education from Mississippi State University. She was a long time RN with Ann Arbor Family Practice, working with Dr. Richard Beison, she worked in home health care in Corinth, Miss., and later was a nursing instructor at NE Mississippi Community College. Even after retirement she remained a working nurse during summers at the University of Michigan, Michigan Medicine.
Susan was always a very active member of her churches and her community, including Red Cross, Big Brother Big Sister, Venice Garden Club, Sweet Adeline's, Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center. She loved her years in Venice, Fla., enjoying the beach, sunsets at the Jetty, concerts at the Gazebo, and so much more. She was fortunate to travel to all parts of the world with friends and family.
Family included Husband Robert M. Freel (deceased), Children Kathy (Gordon) Taylor of Venice, Fla., Suzanne (Leonard) Pomrehn of Clayton, N.C., and John (Lisa) Freel, of Chicago, Ill. Grandchildren are Charlie Taylor (Lindsey Chadwick) of Denver, Amber Taylor of Sarasota, Paul (Katherine) Pomrehn of Raleigh, N.C., Joseph Pomrehn of Fairbanks, Ala., Abigail Freel of Los Angeles, Calif., Alexander Freel of Nashville, Tenn., and Benjamin Freel of Chicago. She also enjoyed several wonderful years with her close friend Sam McGlone, also deceased.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1 p.m., Venice Church of God, 351 Orange Rd., Venice FL.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.