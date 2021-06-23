Susan Lee (Jackson) Redmon
Susan Lee (Jackson) Redmon, born Oct. 6, 1947, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Sue and the love of her life, Alan, were married for 55 years. They were successful business partners, husband and wife as well as parents.
Businesses were built in Montague, Whitehall and Twin Lake, Michigan, with several rentals and three prosperous beauty shops.
After leaving Michigan for Florida in 1979, they continued their business successes with several rentals, a beautiful beach ront hotel still owned by them, Gulf Sands Beach Resort in Casey Keys, Florida, and a trailer park in Nokomis, Florida.
Early in their partnership they split their responsibilities, with Sue, a brilliant mind, as the accountant and “money” person, while Al maintained responsibility for the “people” end of the business. They operated in this manner for over 40 years, until just shortly before Sue’s passing.
Favorite pastimes in recent years were spending time with family and attending movies. She was a movie aficionado and could name plots and actors long after seeing them. Sue and Al also loved worldwide travel, Hawaii and cruises.
Sue is survived by two children, Richard (Susan) Redmon, Nokomis, Florida, and Steven Redmon, Montague, Michigan; and five grandchildren with whom she was always a giving, loving grandparent actively involved in their lives, Lindsy, Cassandra, Alexandria, Nicole and Stephen.
She is also mourned by three siblings, Dennis (Cinde) Jackson, Bonnie (Craig) Rizley and Sandy (Dennis) Roybal, and countless cousins.
Services: The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday June 23, at First Baptist Church, Venice, Florida, with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tom Hodge officiating. Visit her online guest book at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Susan succumbed to complications from rheumatoid arthritis after suffering with the disease for 30-some years. Please remember Sue and her family by contributing to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
