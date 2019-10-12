Susan Louise Mailman
Susan Louise Mailman, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Susan was born in Leominster, Massachusetts, to Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Ellis on May 5, 1932. She grew up in Clinton, Massachusetts, and met and married Talmage Tirrell.
Together, they lived in Hawaii and various countries in Europe during the ‘50s and ‘60s while raising four children. They returned to the states and settled in Natick, Massachusetts.
During this time, Susan worked at The Villa Restaurant in Wayland, Massachusetts, as a waitress for many years and then at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Natick, from which she retired in 1992.
During those years she met and married Lyle Mailman. After retiring, they moved to Freedom, New Hampshire, and then to Venice, Florida.
She loved her Venice community, often calling it “paradise.” Susan enjoyed many activities, including tennis, walks on the beach, bicycling and meeting the girls for bingo.
She dedicated many hours of volunteer work over a nine-year period for the Venice Healthpark, with her last work being in July of 2019.
Susan’s husband Lyle passed away in December 2017. They were married for 31 years. She was preceded in death by her children’s father, Talmage Tirrell.
She is survived by her sister, Arlene Gilbert of California; daughter Judy Tirrell of New Mexico; and sons and their wives Robert and Michelle Tirrell, Paul and Tracey Tirrell and Scott and Wendy Tirrell of Massachusetts.
She is also survived by many grandchildren, Selena, Christie, Michael, Bryana, Christopher, Mitchell, Vanessa, Matthew, Courtney, Brittney, Lacey and Jacob; and one great-granddaughter, Ava. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Susan was ambitious and independent and will always be remembered for her zest for life, love of travel, love for her church and for being a dedicated grandmother.
Services: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice, with burial to be at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susan’s memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice.
