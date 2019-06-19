Susan M. Sullivan
Susan M. Sullivan passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She is survived by Charles, her husband of 61 years; son Thomas of Seattle, Washington; daughter Mary Carol of Venice, Florida; daughter Patricia (Sullivan) Schumacher (Dan) of Spokane, Washington; son Brian (Sri) of Boston, Massachusetts; sister Martha Groppe of St. Louis; brother Michael of Edmond, Oklahoma; and sister Emily Dugo of Warminster, Pennsylvania.
Susan was the first born of her parents, Wendolyn and Mary Krodel of Jasper, Indiana, where she lived until graduating from high school. She received her B.S. in Nursing degree from St. Louis University.
She, with her family, lived in St. Louis, Buffalo, New York, and Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and retired in Venice with her husband in 1994.
She has worked as a hospital nurse, a private office nurse and a school nurse. She enjoyed golf and her circle of friends. Most of all she enjoyed reading and could recall for you every title, author and character of every book she ever read.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Epiphany Cathedral. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Epiphany Cathedral.
