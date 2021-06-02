Susan “Suzy” Seidner Phillipes, age 79, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
She was born March 1, 1942, in New York, New York, and graduated from George Washington High School in 1959.
Suzy will be sorely missed by her beloved husband of 62 years, Peter; her three children, Debra Drattell (Tedd), David Phillipes (Dede) and Larry Phillipes; and her six grandchildren, Matthew (Haley), Jake, William, Drew, Alec and Lucy; as well as her many friends and relatives.
Services: Suzy’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, with Cantor Marci Vitkus officiating.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Suzy would want any donations in her honor to be made to either Tidewell Hospice of Venice, the Sarasota Opera Guild, the Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota or the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
