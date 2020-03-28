Ted Bartlett (Edward Totterson Bartlett III)
Ted Bartlett (Edward Totterson Bartlett III), 81, of Venice, Florida, died at home Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
A longtime resident of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and Hiram, Ohio, Ted was born April 15, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Venice for the past 13 years.
Ted grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and attended Hawken School. He graduated Phillips Andover Academy, received his B.S. from Cornell University (1960), and his Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Washington, Seattle.
He was a tenured professor at Cleveland State University for 30 years, specializing in biomedical ethics and brain death. He was an adjunct professor at CWRU School of Medicine and served on the Bio Ethics Committee.
In addition, Ted and Molly were leaders in the certified organic food movement in Ohio, establishing Silver Creek Farm, an organic farm in Hiram, Ohio, creating Ohio’s first community-supported agriculture program and advocating for sustainable agriculture.
Ted is survived by his wife, Molly Collins Bartlett, their children and grandchildren. He was father to Chip Bartlett (Dil); stepfather to Lisa Gibbon (Dan Wells), Christopher Gibbon (Michelle), Benjamin Gibbon (Elise Waits) and Katherine Kaminski (Jason); and a loving grandfather to Akash, Rangana and Kavishka Bartlett (Santa Ana, California), Sam Meyer (Venice), Keegan and Kaila Crosby (Seattle); Maggie, Georgia and Alice Gibbon (Arlington, Virginia) and Kenna and Owen Kaminski (Longmont, Colorado).
Ted is also survived by his twin sisters, Cecilia Distad (Richard) and Betsy Saunders (Donald), both of Chagrin Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward T. Bartlett II and Florence Creech Bartlett.
Services: Private burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland, Ohio, this summer.
Contributions: Our family thanks Tidewell Hospice of Venice for its generous support and assistance. In Ted’s memory, we recommend donations to Tidewell Hospice (Tidewellhospice.org) or Hawken School (Hawken.edu).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.