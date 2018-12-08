Terence Hannaway
Terence “TJ” Hannaway, 77, a resident of Venice, Florida, and former resident of Cumberland, Rhode Island, passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
TJ was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.
He worked as a police officer in Center Falls, Rhode Island for 10 years and retired to Florida in 1991. He married his wife in 1999.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, and an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife, Laurel; father-in-law, Ernest Forest; sister-in-law, Dawn Forest; four adult children, Russel, Richard, Doreen and Dawn; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services: A Funeral Mass and Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice. To send condolences, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
