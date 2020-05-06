Teresa Kline Wilson
Mrs. Teresa “Terri/Totsie” Kline Wilson died in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 84.
Teresa was born April 2, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to her parents Howard Kline and Teresa Loughery Kline. Teresa graduated from Saint John the Baptist High School in 1953.
She married Richard T. Wilson in 1955 and they were married for 65 years. Teresa lived with her family for nearly 30 years in West Caldwell, New Jersey, area where, she worked at DEVCO and Treasure Island.
Teresa spent some 30 years of retirement in Venice, Florida, with Richard in the Waterford community and was active within the community and Epiphany Cathedral.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Richard T. Wilson of Philadelphia; her son Richard S. Wilson of Madison, Florida, daughter-in-law Deb Wilson, and her granddaughters Stefanee Wilson and Heather Zagora Sompayrac and grandson Bryan Zagora; son Robert C. Wilson and husband Adam Wilson of Indianapolis; and son Thomas P. Wilson and wife Elena Wilson of Orlando, Florida, and her granddaughters Diana and Fiona Wilson of Orlando.
Teresa was known for sharing her opinion, her sense of humor and her caring nature. She enjoyed retirement life playing mah jongg and her monthly bridge club with her dear friends and neighbors.
She also enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband, and spending time with her sons and grandchildren. She was a cherished role model to her children, as she was a live reflection of the ‘60s and ‘70s and the striving for women’s rights, which she thoroughly embodied and enjoyed being a part of.
Teresa was always strong willed, yet always approachable and loving. Mom had a hug and smile for everyone.
Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral. She will be laid to rest in Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers and to celebrate Teresa’s life, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at Act.Alz.org/site/donation.
