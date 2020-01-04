Terrence “Terry” C. Ewing
Terrence “Terry” C. Ewing of Grant, Alabama, previously of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the age of 84.
His parents moved to Venice, Florida, when he was very young from the Detroit, Michigan, area. Terry worked in his parents’ citrus groves and on their cattle ranch (Mission Valley Ranch a.k.a. Mission Valley Estates and Mission Valley Country Club) in Nokomis.
Terry graduated from Sarasota High School. He joined the U.S. Army, stationed in Europe, and then went on to graduate from the University of Florida. He owned and ran the Grand Canal Car Wash from 1972 to 1980, off the Venice bypass. He moved on and retired as a national sales representative for Cousin Corporation of America.
He organized the funding and help build the Venice Bicentennial Park and Veterans Memorial in Venice. He also served Sarasota County on the Charter Review Board. He served on the board of the VFW.
He and his wife settled in Marshall County in 1993. He retired in 1999 and the two of them started volunteering many hours to the Marshall County area, most specifically in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Marshall County RSVP.
He was honored with the Presidential Volunteer Service Award/Medal after accumulating thousands of hours.
He was a member of Epiphany (Venice) and St. William (Guntersville) Catholic Churches.
He was best known for his never-ending sense of humor, magic tricks and the many pranks he would pull on friends and family alike.
He is survived by Jane, who was his friend for 40 years and loving wife for the last 22 years; and also by his brother Tom, and Derry, Ewing (Ewing Funeral Home) of Albertville, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his brother Ted; his sister and brother-in-law, Dr. James and Nancy Blem; and his former wife, Joan Wentzell Ewing.
He is also survived by his children, Guy, Keven, David, Glen and Terri (TJ), along with grandchildren Jesse, Brittany, Tim, Chris and Kelsey Ewing and great-grandchildren Kiera, Kenzie and Devin.
In addition, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Meri Thomas, and granddaughter Meri Michon Shunnarah and his grandson Nix Thomas.
Services: There will be no service for Terry but rather a Celebration of Life will be held in Florida at a future date.
Don’t cry because it happened. Smile because you knew him.
