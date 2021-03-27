Terry Lynn Garner
Terry Lynn Garner, D.V.M., was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Miami, Florida.
Terry attended Southwest High School, attended the University of Florida for undergraduate studies and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University.
Terry L. Garner — “Doc” — was a fifth-generation Floridian and a Venice resident for the past 45 years. In 1974, he opened Venice Animal Clinic.
He was a born leader and member of various organizations, like Kiwanis, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club, Venice YMCA, the Masonic Lodge, Boy Scout Troop 1001, Sahib Temple and Oak Park School.
Terry was dedicated to his family, profession and community. His kindness and compassion for others defined his character. He was a humble man with an infectious laugh and will truly be missed by many.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Hainesworth Garner; his mother, Elva Robinson Garner; and brother Timmy Lane Garner.
Terry is survived by his wife, Kathy Kelley Garner; sons Kelley R. Garner, D.V.M. (Amber) and Justin D. Garner, P.S.M. (Margaret); daughter Jessica L. Heiny, P.E. (Matthew); and grandchildren Riley, Scarlett, Finn, Sawyer, Lane, Jackson, Keagan and Grayson.
Services: A memorial will be held in his honor at Grace United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Facial coverings are required inside the church. Flowers can be delivered to Farley Funeral Home in Venice before 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10. For more information, call Farley Funeral Home at 941-488-2291. Please share a memory or photo or send condolences to the family at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
