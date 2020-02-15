Terry Werrell
March 5, 1936-Feb. 13, 2020
Terry was born to Daniel and Vivian Sherman Werrell in Janesville, Wisconsin, and graduated from Janesville High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Samuelson, in 1957.
Terry turned down a full-ride scholarship to a liberal arts college to seek an engineering degree from GMIT in Flint, Michigan. It was a five-year work-study program that required a GM sponsor. Terry was the one student chosen out of 80 applicants by Fisher Body, Janesville, and he subsequently received his industrial engineering degree in 1961.
In 1965, he was transferred to Ohio as head engineer to start up the GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio, where he was later promoted to superintendent.
In 1974, Terry left GM to help John DeLorean set up his fledgling new car company, seeking funding and a location to build his new car plant. DeLorean chose Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Terry returned to the states and headed up a variety of manufacturing facilities, mainly for Sheller Globe Co. and Cambridge Industries. He ended his career as a “plant doctor” for Cambridge, scouting several troubled manufacturing companies for them, turning them around, retraining staff and repairing operations to make them viable and profitable again.
During his career, Terry also served as president of the National Electroplated Plastics Society.
Terry and his wife retired to Venice Golf & Country Club in 2000, where he served in various capacities for the Master Association, from lake monitoring to architectural review and as the L-M Neighborhood treasurer.
He also headed a Friday gold group and served as chairman of the Club’s Emergency Management Committee. He also served for several years as treasurer of Venice Musicale.
Besides Sandra, Terry leaves behind four children, Dan Werrell (Marilou) of Mason, Ohio, Diana Tremblay (Daniel) of Venice, Linda LaFalce (Brian) of Ada, Michigan, and Pamela Werrell of Poinciana, Florida. He also had a foster daughter, Tina Marie Bragg of Livonia, Michigan; a brother, David Werrell (Ana) of Presque, Wisconsin; and a niece and nephews. He also had an “add-on” daughter, Debb Corll, of Jupiter Farms, Florida.
His grandchildren include Jason Werrell (Anna) of Hillsboro, Oregon, Christopher and Alexandra LaFalce of Ada, Lisa Tremblay Clason (Robert) of Sterling Heights., Michigan, Lori Adams (Andy) of Conesville, Ohio, and Melissa Tschaenn (Chas.); four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, all of Brookville, Indiana. One grandchild, Eric Tremblay, preceded him in death.
Services: A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at Venice Golf & Country Club Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.
Contributions: The family asks that any memorial gifts be donations to Venice Musicale Scholarship Fund, the Children’s Chorus of Venice Chorale or the VGCC Foundation.
